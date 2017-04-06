April 6 Pepper Group Ltd
* Confirmed that discussions with spanish bank, banco
popular to form a 50-50 JV have formally ceased
* As a result, agreements between pepper group and banco
popular are no longer legally binding.
* Is committed to its existing consumer finance business in
spain and is confident of outlook for that business on a
standalone basis
* It was agreed that it was in best interests of both
parties not to proceed with joint venture due to a change in
strategic priorities
* Terminated joint venture to pursue opportunities in
unsecured consumer finance market together
