April 6 Pepper Group Ltd

* Confirmed that discussions with spanish bank, banco popular to form a 50-50 JV have formally ceased

* As a result, agreements between pepper group and banco popular are no longer legally binding.

* Is committed to its existing consumer finance business in spain and is confident of outlook for that business on a standalone basis

* It was agreed that it was in best interests of both parties not to proceed with joint venture due to a change in strategic priorities

* Terminated joint venture to pursue opportunities in unsecured consumer finance market together Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: