Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Pepper Group Ltd
* Michael Culhane will assume role of group ceo, effective immediately.
* Patrick Tuttle will be leaving company, effective 31st March 2017, as a consequence of board's decision to consolidate ceo role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)