BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Pepsi Cola Products Phils Inc
* Resignation of Furqan Ahmed Syed as president
* Election of Samudra Bhattacharya as president replacing Syed effectively immediately
* Appointment of Young Duk Kang as svp/chief strategy officer replacing Dong Hoon Lim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.