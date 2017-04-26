April 26 Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- the delay of u.s. Income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending across virtually every consumer category

* CFO- expect rate of organic growth to show sequential improvement in Q2

* CEO- "dont have a reason to be worried" about growth in u.s. In Q2

* CEO- " our challenge is to create impulse online, and we are working on tools with our partners to make our categories look like impulse categories online"

* CFO- expect commodity inflation to continue over course of the year

* CFO- our pricing is such that we should see margin appreciation over the year. But in the first half of the year, we will likely see margin compression

* CEO on sugar taxes- "oppose beverage taxes that are aggressive and unfairly target one category or industry...today's beverage taxes are more revenue generation focused rather than health focused"