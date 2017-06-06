June 6 Pepsico Inc

* Pepsico entered into a new $3.75 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement‍​ - SEC filing

* May also increase the commitments under the 2017 five-year credit agreement to up to $4.50 billion

* Pepsico may, once a year, request renewal of the 2017 five-year credit agreement for an additional one-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: