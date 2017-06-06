BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Pepsico Inc
* Pepsico entered into a new $3.75 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* May also increase the commitments under the 2017 five-year credit agreement to up to $4.50 billion
* Pepsico may, once a year, request renewal of the 2017 five-year credit agreement for an additional one-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies