April 26 PepsiCo Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 total net revenue $12.05 billion versus $11.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $11.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms 2017 financial targets
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $63.82
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says faced challenging food, beverage industry trading
conditions in North America in Q1
* Says faced continued volatility in a number of developing
and emerging markets in Q1
* Says foreign exchange translation reduced Q1 reported
earnings per share growth by 2 percentage points
