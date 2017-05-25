BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
* Britvic Plc - shares Britvic in held through PepsiCo's subsidiary, Tropicana United Kingdom Limited
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.