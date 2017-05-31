BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31PeptiDream Inc
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
* Says it has signed a non-exclusive license agreement of PDPS with US-based Genentech Inc in July of 2016
* Says it will receive an undisclosed milestone payment and is eligible to receive payments based on achievement of certain predetermined development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qLsjIT
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately