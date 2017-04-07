April 7 PeptiDream Inc
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and
optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc,
one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
, on April 7
* Says it will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery
Platform System (PDPS) technology to identify
macrocyclic/constrained peptides against multiple metabolic and
cardiovascular targets of interest selected by Janssen, and to
optimize hit peptides into therapeutic peptides or small
molecule products
* Says Janssen also holds an exercisable option to
peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) use and applications
* Says Janssen will have the right to develop and
commercialize all compounds resulting from the collaboration
* Says it will receive undisclosed upfront payment and
research funding and is eligible to receive preclinical,
clinical, and commercialization milestone payments potentially
totaling up to $1.15 billion
* In addition, it is eligible to receive royalties on sales
of any products that arise from the collaboration
