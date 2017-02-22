BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 Zogenix Inc
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 5.46 percent passive stake in Zogenix Inc as of Feb 15 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2loI5VN Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.