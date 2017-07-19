FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Perceptron to Settle Litigation with 3CEMS
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 9:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Perceptron to Settle Litigation with 3CEMS

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron to Settle Litigation with 3CEMS

* Perceptron Inc says settlement will result in a one-time, $0.11 per share charge to company's fiscal Q4 and full year 2017 results

* Perceptron Inc - ‍Entered into an agreement to settle civil suit filed by 3CEMS in January 2015​

* Perceptron - Under terms of agreement, company will pay 3CEMS $1.0 million over course of next 10 months in return for dismissal and release of all claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.