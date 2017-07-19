BRIEF-Perceptron to Settle Litigation with 3CEMS

July 19 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron to Settle Litigation with 3CEMS

* Perceptron Inc says settlement will result in a one-time, $0.11 per share charge to company's fiscal Q4 and full year 2017 results

* Perceptron Inc - ‍Entered into an agreement to settle civil suit filed by 3CEMS in January 2015​

* Perceptron - Under terms of agreement, company will pay 3CEMS $1.0 million over course of next 10 months in return for dismissal and release of all claims