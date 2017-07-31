FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peregrine ‍says "to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​"
July 31, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Peregrine ‍says "to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​"

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine provides strategic update

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to expand board of directors to add CDMO and biologics industry expertise​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍intends to increase size of its board of directors from four to up to seven members​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to initiate a search for a president to lead its wholly-owned CDMO subsidiary, Avid Bioservices Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

