July 31 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine provides strategic update

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to evaluate strategic options for advancing research and development business​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to expand board of directors to add CDMO and biologics industry expertise​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍intends to increase size of its board of directors from four to up to seven members​

* Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to initiate a search for a president to lead its wholly-owned CDMO subsidiary, Avid Bioservices Inc​