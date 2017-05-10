BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 Perfect Optronics Ltd:
* Qtrly revenue of HK$104.9 million versus HK$295.1 million
* Board does not declare an interim dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Qtrly net loss hk$3.5 million versus profit of HK$6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE