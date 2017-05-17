May 17 Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd

* Disposed on-market of total of 235,000 Tencent shares at average price of HK$260.1 per Tencent share

* Gross sale proceeds from disposal of about HK$61.1 million

* As a result of disposal, comapany is expected to recognize an aggregate gain of approximately HK$10 million