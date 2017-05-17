BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 17 Perfect Shape Beauty Technology Ltd
* Disposed on-market of total of 235,000 Tencent shares at average price of HK$260.1 per Tencent share
* Gross sale proceeds from disposal of about HK$61.1 million
* As a result of disposal, comapny is expected to recognize an aggregate gain of approximately HK$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).