BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Perfect World Co Ltd
* Says q1 net profit up 63.3 percent y/y at 325.5 million yuan ($47.22 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q9F6ke
($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.