BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Perficient Inc:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc - it is repatriating $9.6 million from its subsidiary in China
* Perficient Inc - now expects full-year gaap earnings per share to be in range of $0.49 to $0.64
* Perficient Inc - reiterating previous adjusted earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.31 for Q2 and $1.17 to $1.31 for full year Source text: (bit.ly/2rF4TjL) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.