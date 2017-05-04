BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Perficient Inc
* Perficient reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $111 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.2 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.17 to $1.31
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $485 million to $515 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.60 to $0.75
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full-year revenue and earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million