May 26 Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives

* Perfumania holdings inc- a special committee of independent directors is considering various alternatives to address company's financial condition

* Perfumania holdings inc- special committee is also considering company's capital structure

* Perfumania holdings inc- company does not have a defined timeline for strategic review process

* Perfumania holdings inc - ‍special committee has contacted nussdorf family to begin discussions over possible alternatives​

* Perfumania holdings inc - ‍nussdorf family are owners of approximately 50% of company's outstanding common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: