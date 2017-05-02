May 2 Perfumania Holdings Inc
* Perfumania reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net sales of
$142 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $142 million
* Says accelerating closure of underperforming stores
* Says "We have recently undertaken an exhaustive review of
our human and infrastructure resources"
* Says review, while on-going, has already resulted in
reduction of store footprint to 287 stores as of fiscal 2016
year end
* Will be making changes that are expected to yield cost
savings and better align operational structure
* Says since fiscal 2016, closed an additional 43 locations,
amounting to a reduction of over 20% of retail store footprint
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose)