11 hours ago
BRIEF-‍Periam says comments on Enernoc's proposed deal with Pine Merger Sub
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Periam says comments on Enernoc's proposed deal with Pine Merger Sub

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc:

* ‍Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc

* ‍Periam says has not withdrawn nominations of two director candidates for 2017 annual shareholder meeting that Enernoc has not yet held - SEC filing

* Periam reports a stake of 6 percent in Enernoc as of June 28 versus an earlier stake of 5 percent as of April 7 Source text: (bit.ly/2tyOfrt) Further company coverage:

