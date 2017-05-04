BRIEF-II-VI Inc acquires Integrated Photonics for about $45 mln
* Ii-Vi incorporated acquires Integrated Photonics, an innovator of optical isolator materials
May 4 Perion Network Ltd :
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly gaap loss per share from continuing operation $0.03
* Perion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
