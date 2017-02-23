BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
Feb 23 Perisson Petroleum Corp :
* Perisson signs memorandum of understanding to acquire private exploration company
* Perisson Petroleum Corp- Executed a memorandum of understanding for purchase by Perisson of Flushing Energy Corp
* Perisson Petroleum - Plans to achieve acquisition by issuance to Flushing Energy of Equity in Perisson in an amount to be negotiated between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.