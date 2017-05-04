May 4 PerkinElmer Inc

* PerkinElmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings per share guidance

* Quarterly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%

* Quarterly organic revenue increased 4%

* Says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in q1 of 2016

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2017, forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16 to $2.26

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.90