GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 PerkinElmer Inc
* PerkinElmer Inc says raises full year revenue and earnings per share guidance
* Quarterly GAAP revenue of $514 million, an increase of 3%
* Quarterly organic revenue increased 4%
* Says Q1 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.33, as compared to $0.38 in q1 of 2016
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $506.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for 2017, forecasts GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in range of $2.16 to $2.26
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.