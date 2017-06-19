WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 PerkinElmer Inc:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
* Agreement provides that perkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in Euroimmun
* Total purchase price of transaction based on all outstanding shares being acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash
* PerkinElmer Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to perkinelmer's 2018 non-gaap earnings per share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30
* Says PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.