April 3 Perlite Canada Inc

* Perlite Canada Inc announces its results for for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to C$2.184 million

* Perlite Canada- recorded profit before income taxes & net earnings of $293,243 for Q1 2017 compared to loss before taxes & net loss of $75,881 for Q1 2016