BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
May 1 Permian Resources Llc:
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction
* Permian Resources Llc - announced that it has entered into a series of definitive agreements with funds
* Permian Resources Llc - agreement provides for purchase of $744 million at closing of newly-issued common equity interests of Pres New Equity Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - in connection with deal, funds have agreed to exchange approximately $325 million of principal amount of co's indebtedness
* Permian Resources Llc - following transactions, company will be re-named Sable Permian Resources Llc
* Permian Resources Llc - equity financing provides company with $744 million of cash proceeds at closing to execute a multi-year development plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION