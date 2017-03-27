March 27 Clairvest Group Inc:
* Permira Funds to acquire lSNE, a leading CDMO for the
pharmaceutical and medical device markets, in partnership with
management
* Permira - lSNE founder, CEO Matt Halvorsen will maintain
a significant equity stake in company and will continue to lead
company in his current role
* Permira - Claes Glassell, former CEO of CMC Biologics will
join as chairman of board of lSNE
* Permira - company backed by Permira Funds has signed a
definitive agreement to acquire lyophilization services of New
England, Inc
