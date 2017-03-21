BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc- On March 17, 2017, co, unit, GSK entered into amendment to interim settlement agreement dated July 27, 2015
* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings - Pursuant to amendment, Pernix and GSK have agreed that current outstanding balance of award is $21.45 million - SEC Filing
* Pernix Therapeutics- Amendment establishes payment schedule for satisfaction of award granted to GSK in arbitration of matters previously disputed by parties Source text: [bit.ly/2nHgEJb] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.