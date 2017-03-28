UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc -
* Pernix Therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 35 percent to $30.1 million
* Net loss was $86.1 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $81.7 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.