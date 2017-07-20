FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics Holdings expects Q2 revenues to be between $33 mln and $35 mln

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Pernix Therapeutics pre-announces certain preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down 5 to 10 percent

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc says Q2 2017 net revenues are expected to be between $33.0 million and $35.0 million

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - ‍Net loss for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be between $20.5 million and $24.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

