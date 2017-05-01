May 1 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc-

* Pernix Therapeutics provides update on availability of zohydro® er with beadtek™ 20mg strength

* Pernix Therapeutics - due to manufacturing issue with supplier, expects 20mg strength of zohydro er with beadtek to be on back order until at least q1 2018

* Anticipates temporary stockout to impact overall zohydro er with beadtek prescription volume

* Pernix Therapeutics - utilization of 10mg, 15mg and 30mg strengths of zohydro er with beadtek are expected to increase in order to fulfill patient needs

* Continues to market and distribute other strengths of zohydro er with beadtek