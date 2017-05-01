BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc-
* Pernix Therapeutics provides update on availability of zohydro® er with beadtek™ 20mg strength
* Pernix Therapeutics - due to manufacturing issue with supplier, expects 20mg strength of zohydro er with beadtek to be on back order until at least q1 2018
* Anticipates temporary stockout to impact overall zohydro er with beadtek prescription volume
* Pernix Therapeutics - utilization of 10mg, 15mg and 30mg strengths of zohydro er with beadtek are expected to increase in order to fulfill patient needs
* Continues to market and distribute other strengths of zohydro er with beadtek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.