BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 7 Pernod Ricard SA
* Pernod Ricard says agrees to take majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal
* Says transaction to close in 90 days Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.