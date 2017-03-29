New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO for Europe, Middle East Africa & Latin America Christian Porta tells a conference call with analysts:
* Wants to have price increases in Britain in place in April-May, will not give further details as currently negotiating with trade partners.
* Pernod Ricard "quite confident" it can achieve over full year the 4 percent sales increase in Emea/Latam region it recorded in H1
* Pernod Ricard has no plans to open new markets in Africa in the short term in view of challenging macroeconomic nd geopoliical conditions. Group already present in seven countries in Africa. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.