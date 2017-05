Feb 17 Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual announces strategic financing initiatives

* Perpetual Energy Inc - financing transactions will deliver an additional $68 million of liquidity and reduce pro forma debt by $9 million

* Perpetual Energy Inc - strategic financing initiatives inlcude a $9 million non-brokered equity private placement

* Perpetual Energy Inc- financing initiatives include a $45 million second lien senior secured term loan

* Perpetual Energy - strategic financing initiatives inlcudes increase, extension of current bank lending arrangements to oct 31

* Perpetual Energy - financing initiatives extend co's current bank lending arrangements to oct 31, increase total borrowing capacity $14 million to $20 million