Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 23 Perpetual Ltd
* hy net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of perpetual limited $66.035 million, +3%
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities excluding income from structured investments $251.104 million up 5%
* Interim dividend per share 130 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.