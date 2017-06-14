BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Announced reference yield & total consideration for up to principal amount of $1.40 billion of co's 4.000% notes due 2023 and 5.300% notes due 2043
* Announced reference yield & total consideration for perrigo finance's 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due december 2021
* Announced reference yield & total consideration also for perrigo finance's 4.900% notes due 2044, 4.375% notes due 2026 and 3.900% notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million