June 14 Perrigo Company Plc :

* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer

* Announced reference yield & total consideration for up to principal amount of $1.40 billion of co's 4.000% notes due 2023 and 5.300% notes due 2043

* Announced reference yield & total consideration for perrigo finance's 3.500% notes due march 2021, 3.500% notes due december 2021

* Announced reference yield & total consideration also for perrigo finance's 4.900% notes due 2044, 4.375% notes due 2026 and 3.900% notes due 2024