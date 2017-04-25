BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc - effective April 19, company's board appointed Ronald L. Winowiecki as company's principal accounting officer
* Perrigo Company Plc - Winowiecki was appointed acting chief financial officer of company
* Perrigo Company - on April 19, co entered amendment no. 5 and waiver to revolving credit agreement, dated as of December 5, 2014
* Perrigo- Lenders waived any default or event of default which may arise from restatement of financial statements for FY ended on or about June 30, 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2piIRG3) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results