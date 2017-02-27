Feb 27 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo Company Plc files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Perrigo Company Plc - Is in the process of identifying
certain deferred tax assets and other related effects at Omega
Pharma Invest N.V.
* Perrigo Company Plc - Company has not completed its
calculation of the implied fair value of the Tysabri asset
* Perrigo Company says it has not completed its calculation
of the implied fair value of the Tysabri asset
* Perrigo Company says its independent auditors also are
evaluating the historical revenue recognition practices
associated with Tysabri
