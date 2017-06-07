GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 7 Perrigo Company Plc:
* Perrigo Company PLC says CEO John Hendrickson's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million
* Perrigo Company Plc says chairman Joseph Papa's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rWzoFD) Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years