UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo provides update on 2016 form 10-K filing
* Perrigo Company Plc- expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust, an affiliate of Royalty Pharma, within next ten days
* Perrigo Company Plc - continues to expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust within next ten days
* Perrigo Company Plc - entered into amendments to its term loan agreement and its revolving credit agreement
* Perrigo - Amendment to extend time period until at least June 14 to provide lenders with annual audited financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2016
* Perrigo Company Plc - remains in a quiet period regarding financial matters until filing of its form 10-k
* Perrigo - Co, E&Y not able to complete reviews of historical revenue recognition associated with Tysabri Royalty Stream by 10-K filing due date under extension
* Perrigo Company Plc - continues to work with independent auditor
* Perrigo Company Plc says technical accounting matters are not expected to have a material impact on historical or future net cash flow
* Perrigo Company Plc - expects to file its form 10-K as soon as practical
* Perrigo Company - continue to make progress with our independent auditor in addressing technical accounting matters outlined in our form 12b-25 filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.