BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc
* Perrigo discloses investigation
* Search warrants were executed at company's corporate offices associated with an ongoing investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division related to drug pricing
* Co is cooperating with appropriate authorities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results