* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico

* Perry Ellis International - Men's apparel, accessories collection will be available in department & specialty stores, & is planned to launch in fall 2017

Perry Ellis International - has entered into license agreement with wolf co S.A. De C.V. For men's apparel, accessories under Cubavera trademark in Mexico