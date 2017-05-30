CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
May 30 Perry Ellis International Inc:
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International - Men's apparel, accessories collection will be available in department & specialty stores, & is planned to launch in fall 2017
* Perry Ellis International - has entered into license agreement with wolf co S.A. De C.V. For men's apparel, accessories under Cubavera trademark in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.