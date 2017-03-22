Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Perry Ellis International Inc
* Perry ellis international reports fourth quarter and full fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.17
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $870 million to $880 million
* Q4 revenue $204 million versus i/b/e/s view $231 million
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)