May 15 Pershing Square Capital Management LP:

* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQhtMt)

Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQomgp)