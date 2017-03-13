Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp (IPO-PERS.L)
* Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announces sale of its investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
* Pershing Square-CEO Bill Ackman, Vice Chairman Steve Fraidin to remain on Valeant board until upcoming annual meeting, will not stand for re-election
* Pershing Square Capital Management says at its current market value, valeant position represented 1.5 percent to 3 percent of various Pershing Square funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.