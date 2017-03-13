March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp (IPO-PERS.L)

* Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announces sale of its investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

* Pershing Square-CEO Bill Ackman, Vice Chairman Steve Fraidin to remain on Valeant board until upcoming annual meeting, will not stand for re-election

* Pershing Square Capital Management says at its current market value, valeant position represented 1.5 percent to 3 percent of various Pershing Square funds