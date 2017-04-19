BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary
* PSH will increase ownership limit to 4.99% from current limit of 4.75%
* Cash for program will come from general corporate funds on hand
* Will shortly commence a share buyback program of up to 5% of PSH's outstanding public shares
* Expected there will be change in psh's primary central securities depositary
* Change in PSH's primary CSD will be from Nederlands Centraal Instituut Voor Giraal Effectenverkeer BV to Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.