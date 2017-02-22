Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd-
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - psh nav per share as of close of business on 21 february 2017 was usd 18.58. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.