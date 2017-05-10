May 10 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 9 May 2017

* Pershing square holdings ltd says psh nav per share as of close of business on 9 May 2017 was USD 18.36 / GBP 14.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)