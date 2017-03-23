March 23 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing square holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares
to official list of UK listing authority
* expected PSH will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK
index series, including FTSE all-share and FTSE 250 indices
* appointed Jefferies International Limited to act as sole
sponsor,financial adviser in connection with premium listing in
London
* intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to
trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* company's listing on euronext amsterdam will not be
affected
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: