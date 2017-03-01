BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 2 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017
Nav per share was $18.25 as of feb 2017
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year